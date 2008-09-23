Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 23, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow got polished in the Big Apple wearing a tailored Giambattista Valli blazer with a leather Alaia skirt, American Apparel tank and Lanvin pumps. The actress was in town for the premiere of her latest cooking show with chef Mario Batali, Spain...On the Road Again.
September 23, 2008
2. Kate WalshKate Walsh
September 23, 2008
3. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
September 23, 2008
4. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
September 23, 2008
5. Sandra OhSandra Oh
September 23, 20081 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
