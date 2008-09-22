Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2008
1. Heidi KlumThe Emmy nominee shimmered on the red carpet in a crystal-studded gown from Armani Prive-the first of many fabulous looks. The Project Runway host complemented her dress with butterfly earrings and a cocktail ring from Lorraine Schwartz, both in diamonds and lavender jade.
-
September 22, 2008
2. Olivia WildeThe House star accented her gown with Kwiat gems, Jimmy Choo shoes and a clutch from Stuart Weitzman.
-
September 22, 2008
3. Julia Louis-DreyfusJulia Louis-Dreyfus
-
September 22, 2008
4. Marcia CrossCross complemented her haute couture gown with Rene Caovilla slingbacks.
-
September 22, 2008
5. Sandra OhThe Grey's Anatomy star finished her look with Bulgari gems and vintage Chanel shoes.
September 22, 20081 of 5
Heidi Klum
The Emmy nominee shimmered on the red carpet in a crystal-studded gown from Armani Prive-the first of many fabulous looks. The Project Runway host complemented her dress with butterfly earrings and a cocktail ring from Lorraine Schwartz, both in diamonds and lavender jade.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM