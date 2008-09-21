Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 21, 2008
1. Emma RobertsRoberts looked fresh for fall in a turtleneck dress from The Row played up with Miu Miu booties. The fashionable actress wore the look to the 6th annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party in Los Angeles.
2. Kim CattrallKim Cattrall
3. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
4. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
5. Jenna FischerJenna Fischer
Emma Roberts
