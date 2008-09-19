Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2008
1. Charlize TheronTheron was red hot in a satin one-shoulder Dior dress at a New York screening of Battle in Seattle. The actress stayed up with the trends and wore bow-detailed heels from Christian Louboutin.
2. Jada Pinkett SmithSmith accessorized her metallic dress with Louboutin heels.
3. Renee ZellwegerZellweger sparkled in Cartier gems.
4. Joy BryantJoy Bryant
5. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan added Pierre Hardy shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to her studded Lanvin dress.
