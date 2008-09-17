Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2008
1. Anne HathawayHathaway looked lighter than air in a ruffled Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin heels. The Rachel Getting Married star celebrated the premiere of her new movie at the WGA Theatre in Beverly Hills.
-
September 17, 2008
2. Jada Pinkett SmithJada Pinkett Smith
-
September 17, 2008
3. Lauren ConradConrad accessorized with YSL heels and a Chanel bag.
-
September 17, 2008
4. Kate HudsonThe leading lady of My Best Friend's Girl finished her look with Brian Atwood heels and Bulgari jewelry.
-
September 17, 2008
5. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
September 17, 20081 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway looked lighter than air in a ruffled Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin heels. The Rachel Getting Married star celebrated the premiere of her new movie at the WGA Theatre in Beverly Hills.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM