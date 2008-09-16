Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2008
1. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale was pretty in Prada at the 4th Annual Pink Party in Santa Monica. The actress added sparkle to her ruffled dress with Neil Lane jewelry.
-
September 16, 2008
2. Jenna FischerFischer accented her black and white gown with Swarovski jewelry and a Mary Norton clutch.
-
September 16, 2008
3. Chloe SevignyChloe Sevigny
-
September 16, 2008
4. Alexis BledelAlexis Bledel
-
September 16, 2008
5. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
September 16, 20081 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale was pretty in Prada at the 4th Annual Pink Party in Santa Monica. The actress added sparkle to her ruffled dress with Neil Lane jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM