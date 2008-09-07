Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2008
1. Eva MendesMendes was all lady in a floral Bill Blass dress at the L.A. premiere of the The Women. The star completed her polished look with Cartier jewelry, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Dsquared heels.
September 7, 2008
2. Jada Pinkett SmithJada Pinkett Smith
September 7, 2008
3. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
September 7, 2008
4. Debra MessingMessing wore DSquared Shoes and Neil Lane jewelry with her ombre frock.
September 7, 2008
5. Thandie NewtonNewton complemented her print dress with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, Solange jewelry and a YSL clutch.
