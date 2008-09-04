Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2008
1. Anne HathawayHathaway blossomed in Lela Rose at a Venice Film Festival press event for her latest film, Rachel Getting Married. The star beauty accented her tiered dress with a black patent bow belt, Bulgari jewels and sequined Louboutin peep-toes.
-
September 4, 2008
2. Elizabeth HurleyElizabeth Hurley
-
September 4, 2008
3. Kate WalshKate Walsh
-
September 4, 2008
4. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
-
September 4, 2008
5. Thandie NewtonNewton's Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Sergio Rossi clutch added to the allure of her splashy Erdem dress.
September 4, 20081 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway blossomed in Lela Rose at a Venice Film Festival press event for her latest film, Rachel Getting Married. The star beauty accented her tiered dress with a black patent bow belt, Bulgari jewels and sequined Louboutin peep-toes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM