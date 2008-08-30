Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2008
1. Taylor MomsenMomsen showed her tougher side in Coven jeans, a sequined top and a Doma leather jacket at the Henri Bendel and YSL Beaute celebration of Gossip Girl's second season. The actress illuminated the look with a statement necklace.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Smooth, Even Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bloomingdales.comTop:forever21.comPants:gap.comShoes:endless.com
-
August 30, 2008
2. Whitney PortThe Hills star shimmered in a sequined Yigal Azrouel skirt with a basic James Perse tank and Prada purse.
-
August 30, 2008
3. Nicky HiltonThe designing heiress was California cool in a Haven dress, Matt Bernson sandals, a Valentino bag and Tom Ford sunglasses.
-
August 30, 2008
4. Carmen ElectraCarmen Electra
-
August 30, 2008
5. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
August 30, 20081 of 5
Taylor Momsen
Momsen showed her tougher side in Coven jeans, a sequined top and a Doma leather jacket at the Henri Bendel and YSL Beaute celebration of Gossip Girl's second season. The actress illuminated the look with a statement necklace.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Smooth, Even Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bloomingdales.comTop:forever21.comPants:gap.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Smooth, Even Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bloomingdales.comTop:forever21.comPants:gap.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM