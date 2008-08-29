Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2008
1. Jennifer LopezLopez got chic for the cause when she honored Marian Wright Edelman and the Children's Defense Fund at the Denver Art Museum. The new mom wore a demure sheath with two-toned pumps.
August 29, 2008
2. RihannaThe song bird accessorized with a Made Her Think ring.
August 29, 2008
3. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
August 29, 2008
4. Emmy RossumThe actress wore Christian Louboutin heels and David Yurman gems with a body-hugging dress from Paige Premium Denim Black Label.
August 29, 2008
5. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel
Jennifer Lopez
