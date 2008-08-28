Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2008
1. Eva MendesMendes showed off some impressive footwork at the launch of 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty in Australia. The actress added a pop of purple to her belted black dress with strappy sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comBelt:talbots.comShoes:bebe.com
-
August 28, 2008
2. Tilda SwintonTilda Swinton
-
August 28, 2008
3. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
-
August 28, 2008
4. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo
-
August 28, 2008
5. Hilary SwankHilary Swank
August 28, 20081 of 5
Eva Mendes
Mendes showed off some impressive footwork at the launch of 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty in Australia. The actress added a pop of purple to her belted black dress with strappy sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comBelt:talbots.comShoes:bebe.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comBelt:talbots.comShoes:bebe.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM