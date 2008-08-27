Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2008
1. Jessica SzohrLet the Gossip begin! Szohr was spotted in a smoldering look by Jovovich-Hawk at the Henri Bendel and YSL Beaute celebration of Gossip Girl's second season. The actress added bling-factor with a metallic belt and heels.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Easy French Twists Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comBelt:forzieri.comShoes:endless.com
-
August 27, 2008
2. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
August 27, 2008
3. Becki NewtonBecki Newton
-
August 27, 2008
4. Leighton MeesterMeester added Van Cleef & Arpel jewels to her raspberry gown.
-
August 27, 2008
5. Ali LarterAli Larter
August 27, 20081 of 5
Jessica Szohr
Let the Gossip begin! Szohr was spotted in a smoldering look by Jovovich-Hawk at the Henri Bendel and YSL Beaute celebration of Gossip Girl's second season. The actress added bling-factor with a metallic belt and heels.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Easy French Twists Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comBelt:forzieri.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Easy French Twists Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comBelt:forzieri.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM