Look of the Day
August 24, 2008
1. Katharine McPheeAmerican Idol beauty McPhee took on TRL in a tiered top from Di Hera worn with J Brand jeans. The House Bunny star kept the look sleek with Charles David pumps.
August 24, 2008
2. Rumer WillisWillis finished her look with Neil Lane necklaces and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
August 24, 2008
3. Jodie FosterFoster accessorized her minidress with Manolo Blahnik shoes, Martin Katz jewelry and a Lambertson Truex clutch.
August 24, 2008
4. Emily DeschanelDeschanel added Stella McCartney sandals to her vintage dress.
August 24, 2008
5. Brittany SnowSnow stayed warm in a Grai jacket over her Rory Beca dress.
