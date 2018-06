Hilton got Vegas glam in a mini wrap dress to host the launch of BestOfVegas.com at the Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. The designer heiress matched her 14 Karats heart pendant to the dress's print and finished the look with classic black Louboutins.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Nude Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: endless.com