Look of the Day
August 22, 2008
1. Malin AckermanFunny lady Akerman hit the Hollywood House Bunny premiere in a pool-green gown from Amanda Wakely. The statuesque stunner completed her look with hoop earrings and a simple black clutch.
August 22, 2008
2. Charlize TheronTheron added Cartier gems and a Bottega Veneta bag to her Prada shoes and dress.
August 22, 2008
3. Katharine McPheeKatharine McPhee
August 22, 2008
4. Emma StoneStone accessorized her shoulder-baring dress with Neil Lane gems and Sergio Rossi shoes.
August 22, 2008
5. Maria SharapovaThe tennis phenom finished her look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Malin Ackerman
