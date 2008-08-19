Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2008
1. America FerreraAmerica Ferrera played up her curves in a bold dress by Diane von Furstenberg at the ALMA Awards in L.A. The actress let the dress shine by completing her look with simple Christian Louboutin peep-toes and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
2. Eva Longoria-ParkerParker wore a dress from the designer with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch and Sergio Rossi pumps.
3. Blake LivelyLively paired a Ralph Lauren top and Delman sandals with her white jeans.
4. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
5. Nicole FiscellaNicole Fiscella
