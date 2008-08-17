Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2008
1. Rashida JonesJones was a city sophisticate in a 3.1 Phillip Lim dress and a matching black cardigan and clutch at the L.A. premiere of Tropic Thunder. The actress added pale patent sandals to contrast her red-carpet look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bright Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comCardigan:revolveclothing.comShoes:barneys.comClutch:bananrepublic.com
-
August 17, 2008
2. Daveigh ChaseDaveigh Chase
-
August 17, 2008
3. Bijou PhillipsBijou Phillips
-
August 17, 2008
4. Katie HolmesHolmes added Tod's driving flats to her cozy ensemble.
-
August 17, 2008
5. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams
August 17, 20081 of 5
Rashida Jones
Jones was a city sophisticate in a 3.1 Phillip Lim dress and a matching black cardigan and clutch at the L.A. premiere of Tropic Thunder. The actress added pale patent sandals to contrast her red-carpet look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bright Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comCardigan:revolveclothing.comShoes:barneys.comClutch:bananrepublic.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bright Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comCardigan:revolveclothing.comShoes:barneys.comClutch:bananrepublic.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM