Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2008
1. Katie HolmesHolmes made a stunning appearance at the L.A. premiere of Tropic Thunder. The fashionable star wore a Holmes Yang dress-which she co-designed with celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang-a Roger Vivier clutch and strappy two-tone heels.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blemish-Free Complexions Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:pinkmascara.comShoes:endless.comBag:aldoshoes.com
-
August 13, 2008
2. Christine TaylorChristine Taylor
-
August 13, 2008
3. Amy AdamsAmy Adams
-
August 13, 2008
4. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
-
August 13, 2008
5. CassieCassie
August 13, 20081 of 5
Katie Holmes
Holmes made a stunning appearance at the L.A. premiere of Tropic Thunder. The fashionable star wore a Holmes Yang dress-which she co-designed with celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang-a Roger Vivier clutch and strappy two-tone heels.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blemish-Free Complexions Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:pinkmascara.comShoes:endless.comBag:aldoshoes.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blemish-Free Complexions Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:pinkmascara.comShoes:endless.comBag:aldoshoes.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM