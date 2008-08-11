Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2008
Liv Tyler: Tyler blossomed in a curve-hugging print dress at The Limelight Paris-New York Collection event in N.Y.C. The actress wore strappy sandals and Piaget jewels with the floral frock.
August 11, 2008
Leighton Meester: Meester's Van Cleef and Arpels jewels and Christian Louboutin heels and clutch added the perfect touch of sophistication to her pristine mini.
August 11, 2008
Jessica Biel: Biel added pop to her print dress with Roger Vivier shoes.
August 11, 2008
August 11, 2008
