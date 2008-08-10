Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2008
1. Emma StoneStone was a ray of sunshine in a vibrant halter dress at a Malibu party for her comedy The House Bunny. The actress made her look California cool with gold flat sandals.
-
August 10, 2008
2. Blake LivelyLively can't get enough of her multi-strand Margo Morrison necklace! The Gossip Girl star has been spotted around New York wearing the piece with different looks.
-
August 10, 2008
3. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
-
August 10, 2008
4. America FerreraFerrera left the blues at home and donned a pair of slate J Brand jeans with a Mayle top, LAI belt, Me & Ro bangles and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
-
August 10, 2008
5. Rachel BilsonBilson wore a Monrow jacket over a Myne skirt; she acessorized the outfit with Derek Lam shoes and a Chanel bowler.
August 10, 20081 of 5
