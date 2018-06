Lively was effortlessly chic when she arrived at MTV's TRL to promote her latest project, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. The Gossip Girl star toted a Miu Miu bag with her plunging two-tone frock.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bohemian Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: revolveclothing.com Shoes: macys.com Bag: target.com