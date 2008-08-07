Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2008
1. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson commanded center stage at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Vicky Cristina Barcelona in a vibrant Monique Lhuillier gown. The star's eye-catching look was completed with a Sonia Boyajian necklace and Jimmy Choo heels.
August 7, 2008
2. Penelope CruzThe ever-glamorous Cruz wore Chopard diamond earrings with her sweeping gown.
August 7, 2008
3. Kelly RipaThe TV personality matched her wrap dress with YSL heels.
August 7, 2008
4. Leona LewisLeona Lewis
August 7, 2008
5. Amanda PeetPeet balanced her splashy print dress with Alexander McQueen heels and a Ferragamo clutch.
