Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 6, 2008
1. America FerreraFerrera was the epitome of casual chic in a breezy Joie top and Earnest Sewn jeans while promoting The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 on MTV's TRL in New York. A Lai belt and Sergio Rossi heels pulled together the star's classic look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Natural Highlights
August 6, 2008
2. Blake LivelyLively toted a Miu Miu bag and wore a Gemma Redux necklace with her print jumper.
August 6, 2008
3. Cameron DiazDiaz paired her sweet Fendi mini with Stella McCartney pumps at a What Happens in Vegas premiere in Japan.
August 6, 2008
August 6, 2008
America Ferrera
