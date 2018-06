Lively played it cool in a cobalt Tadashi Shoji mini at the Teen Choice Awards in LA. The Gossip Girl star wore the sexy number to scoop up two "surfboard" awards: Choice TV Actress Drama and Choice TV Breakout Star Female.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Easy Ethereal Eyes and Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: urbanoutfitters.com Belt: bananarepublic.com Shoes: bluefly.com Ring: shopintuition.com