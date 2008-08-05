Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2008
Blake Lively played it cool in a cobalt Tadashi Shoji mini at the Teen Choice Awards in LA. The Gossip Girl star wore the sexy number to scoop up two "surfboard" awards: Choice TV Actress Drama and Choice TV Breakout Star Female.
August 5, 2008
August 5, 2008
3. Lauren ConradThe reality TV star custom designed a one-of-a kind maxi dress for The Teen Choice Awards in LA.
August 5, 2008
August 5, 2008
5. Rachel BilsonBilson was her usual trendy self at the Teen Choice Awards in LA adding splashy Amrapali earrings, Lanvin sandals and a Marni clutch with her asymmetrical dress.
