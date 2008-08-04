Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2008
1. Amber HeardHeard sizzled in an asymmetrical Giorgio Armani at the Pineapple Express premiere in L.A. The actress played up her sultry look with a Bochic cuff, rings and detailed peep-toe pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Hairstyles Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:endless.comBracelet:pinkmascara.com
-
August 4, 2008
2. Kelly RipaRipa matched her short, flowy frock with bow-detailed Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
August 4, 2008
3. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks
-
August 4, 2008
4. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
August 4, 2008
5. Emma RobertsRoberts wore towering Fendi heels with the delicate dress.
August 4, 20081 of 5
Amber Heard
Heard sizzled in an asymmetrical Giorgio Armani at the Pineapple Express premiere in L.A. The actress played up her sultry look with a Bochic cuff, rings and detailed peep-toe pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Hairstyles Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:endless.comBracelet:pinkmascara.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Hairstyles Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:endless.comBracelet:pinkmascara.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM