Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2008
1. Jenny McCarthyMcCarthy was a knockout in a body-hugging Herve Leger mini when she teamed up with WWE Smackdown for an autism event in Washington, DC. The activist for the cause wore sleek peep-toe pumps with her sexy look.
August 3, 2008
August 3, 2008
August 3, 2008
August 3, 2008
5. Molly SimsSims wore Christian Louboutin heels with her Louis Vuitton skirt and top while celebrating her Hamptons magazine cover in New York.
