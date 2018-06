Roberts was a playful leading lady in a studded jumper at the Dublin premiere of her film Wild Child. The budding actress-who is the nice of Julia Roberts!-finished the look with T-strap Fendi heels and a chic Sergio Rossi clutch.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Toned Back Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: revolveclothing.com Shoes: nordstrom.com Clutch: ebags.com