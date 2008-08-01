Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2008
1. Becki NewtonNewton rocked a laid-back yet chic look at the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 premiere in N.Y.C. The actress layered a Rag & Bone vest over a Cynthia Vincent tunic and Bread Denim jeans. She finished the casually trendy look with Gucci booties.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Toned Back Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Vest:eluxury.comTunic:target.comJeans:revolveclothing.comShoes:nordstrom.com
August 1, 2008
2. Taylor MomsenTaylor Momsen
August 1, 2008
3. Jessica BielBiel wore a black peasant top with a pair of white jeans from William Rast.
August 1, 2008
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
August 1, 2008
5. Miley CyrusCyrus accessorized her striped dress with a C.C. Skye bracelet and a pair of Converse sneaks.
