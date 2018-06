Newton rocked a laid-back yet chic look at the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 premiere in N.Y.C. The actress layered a Rag & Bone vest over a Cynthia Vincent tunic and Bread Denim jeans. She finished the casually trendy look with Gucci booties.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Toned Back Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Vest: eluxury.com Tunic: target.com Jeans: revolveclothing.com Shoes: nordstrom.com