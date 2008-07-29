Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 29, 2008
1. Emma WatsonWatson was prim and proper in a lacy dress at the Cartier International Polo Day in Windsor, England. The Harry Potter star wore strappy sandals and an oversized clutch with her summery look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Summer Blowouts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopjake.comShoes:endless.comClutch:stevemadden.com
-
July 29, 2008
2. Molly SimsSims accessorized her DKNY print dress with a Diane von Furstenberg belt, a Tod's bag and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
-
July 29, 2008
3. Ali LarterLarter wore a floaty top and leather sandals, both from Bally, with Diesel cutoffs.
-
July 29, 2008
4. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal
-
July 29, 2008
5. Maria BelloMaria Bello
July 29, 20081 of 5
Emma Watson
Watson was prim and proper in a lacy dress at the Cartier International Polo Day in Windsor, England. The Harry Potter star wore strappy sandals and an oversized clutch with her summery look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Summer Blowouts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopjake.comShoes:endless.comClutch:stevemadden.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Summer Blowouts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopjake.comShoes:endless.comClutch:stevemadden.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM