Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2008
1. Emma StoneStone wore a little black dress with a twist for a visit to MTV's TRL in New York. The actress, who was promoting her new film The Rocker, added Jimmy Choo gladiators and a wraparound belt to her shoulder-baring frock.
-
July 28, 2008
2. CiaraCiara
-
July 28, 2008
3. Nicky HiltonThe designer matched her Valentino bag to her little print dress.
-
July 28, 2008
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
-
July 28, 2008
5. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
July 28, 20081 of 5
Emma Stone
Stone wore a little black dress with a twist for a visit to MTV's TRL in New York. The actress, who was promoting her new film The Rocker, added Jimmy Choo gladiators and a wraparound belt to her shoulder-baring frock.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM