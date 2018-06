Panettiere displayed a new 'do while eating at Madeo restaurant in Hollywood. The eco-conscious Heroes actress set off her fresh style with a slouchy top over skinny jeans.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Deep-Set Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: victoriassecret.com Jeans: forever21.com Shoes: neimanmarcus.com Clutch: searlenyc.com