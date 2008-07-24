Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2008
1. Amanda PeetPeet was pretty in print while visiting the The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. The actress accessorized the ruffled chiffon dress with strappy Givenchy sandals and a chunky Tom Binns cuff.
-
July 24, 2008
2. Rachel WeiszRachel Weisz
-
July 24, 2008
3. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
-
July 24, 2008
4. Kate WalshWalsh added two-tone Valentino heels to her little black dress.
-
July 24, 2008
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
July 24, 20081 of 5
