Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2008
1. Leighton MeesterMeester showed off her killer legs in a retro-inspired Zac Posen dress and Sergio Rossi heels. The Gossip Girl star celebrated her hit show at a CW press party in Hollywood.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Center Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comShoes:dillards.com
July 22, 2008
2. Ali LarterLarter added metallic Jimmy Choos and a Coach clutch to her formfitting dress.
July 22, 2008
3. Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus
July 22, 2008
4. Hayden PanettierePanettiere wore Christian Louboutin heels with her bandage-style dress.
July 22, 2008
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham accented her little black dress with neon-bright Louboutins.
July 22, 20081 of 5
Leighton Meester
Meester showed off her killer legs in a retro-inspired Zac Posen dress and Sergio Rossi heels. The Gossip Girl star celebrated her hit show at a CW press party in Hollywood.
