Look of the Day
July 21, 2008
1. Lucy LiuLiu brightened up Beverly Hills in an Oscar de la Renta dress at the ABC All Star party. The Cashmere Mafia star finished her eye-catching look with Luciano Padovan peep-toes and Autore earrings.
July 21, 2008
2. Sarah ChalkeSarah Chalke
July 21, 2008
3. RihannaRihanna
July 21, 2008
4. Becki NewtonNewton finished the look with splashy Courtney Crawford heels.
July 21, 2008
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham toted a Miu Miu purse with her graphic dress.
