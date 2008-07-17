Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2008
1. Heidi KlumIn N.Y.C., Klum showed off her killer legs in a sparkling Kaufman Franco sheath. The model-and star designer-appeared on the Today Show to promote her Emmy-nominated hit, Project Runway.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:victoriassecret.com
-
July 17, 2008
2. Lucy LiuLiu continued a fashionable press tour through Japan and pairing her embellished dress with Dior shoes, H. Stern earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz ring.
-
July 17, 2008
3. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
-
July 17, 2008
4. Julianne MooreMoore accessorized with YSL shoes and a Longchamp bag.
-
July 17, 2008
5. Maggie GyllenhaalThe Dark Knight star wore a Juicy Couture jacket over her floral dress.
July 17, 20081 of 5
Heidi Klum
In N.Y.C., Klum showed off her killer legs in a sparkling Kaufman Franco sheath. The model-and star designer-appeared on the Today Show to promote her Emmy-nominated hit, Project Runway.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:victoriassecret.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Lustrous Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:victoriassecret.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM