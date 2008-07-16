Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2008
1. Lauren ConradConrad took a break from designing her fashion line and got glam in D&G for the New York premiere of The Dark Knight. The Hills star let her dress do the talking and accessorized with classic pumps and bangles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comShoes:neimanmarcus.com
-
July 16, 2008
2. Blake LivelyLively legged it in a studded romper and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
July 16, 2008
3. Lucy LiuThe Kung Fu Panda star was a knockout in Tokyo in a Bill Blass dress with a Zac Posen belt, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
July 16, 2008
4. Leighton MeesterMeester accessorized with Cartier gems and Dior heels.
-
July 16, 2008
5. Maggie GyllenhaalThe actress gave her dark gown a touch of light with Fred Leighton jewelry.
July 16, 20081 of 5
Lauren Conrad
Conrad took a break from designing her fashion line and got glam in D&G for the New York premiere of The Dark Knight. The Hills star let her dress do the talking and accessorized with classic pumps and bangles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comShoes:neimanmarcus.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Red Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comShoes:neimanmarcus.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM