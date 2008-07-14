Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2008
1. Anne HathawayThe Get Smart actress looked leggy in London in a Jenni Kayne shorts suit. Hathaway finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Garrard jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Volumized Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:target.comShorts:shopbop.comTank:revolveclothing.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.comNecklace:forzieri.com
-
July 14, 2008
2. Alicia KeysAlicia Keys
-
July 14, 2008
3. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland
-
July 14, 2008
4. Gabrielle UnionGabrielle Union
-
July 14, 2008
5. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
July 14, 20081 of 5
Anne Hathaway
The Get Smart actress looked leggy in London in a Jenni Kayne shorts suit. Hathaway finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Garrard jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Volumized Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:target.comShorts:shopbop.comTank:revolveclothing.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.comNecklace:forzieri.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Volumized Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:target.comShorts:shopbop.comTank:revolveclothing.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.comNecklace:forzieri.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM