Look of the Day
July 12, 2008
Selma Blair wore a sheer polka-dot dress along New York's Fifth Avenue. The actress completed her shopping outfit with bright white oxfords and a matching bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:bluefly.comBag:ebags.com
July 12, 2008
Emily Mortimer, the Transsiberian star, wore Me and Ro jewelry with her belted dress.
July 12, 2008
Elizabeth Hurley chose a Chopard bracelet and earrings to accent her jewel-toned dress.
July 12, 2008
Elizabeth Banks
July 12, 2008
Kim Cattrall, the Sex and The City fashionista, looked fabulous and fierce in Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a Judith Leiber bag, and a Doyle & Doyle cuff.
