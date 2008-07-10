Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2008
1. Claire DanesDanes was a Gucci beauty in a shimmering belted dress at a fashion show and party for the design house in Rome.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Voluminous Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:endless.com
-
July 10, 2008
2. Selma BlairBlair added sexy Roger Vivier heels to her ruffled romper.
-
July 10, 2008
3. Chloe SevignyThe ever-trendy Sevigny was hip in Alexander Wang pants, Dolce & Gabbana bustier, Manolo Blahnik heels and a Lana Marks purse.
-
July 10, 2008
4. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
-
July 10, 2008
5. Gwyneth PaltrowThe Estee Lauder spokeswoman wore YSL heels with a ladylike dress.
July 10, 20081 of 5
Claire Danes
Danes was a Gucci beauty in a shimmering belted dress at a fashion show and party for the design house in Rome.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Voluminous Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Voluminous Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM