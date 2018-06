Hathaway paired a sophisticated sheath by Diane Von Furstenberg with Brian Atwood peep-toes at a promotional event in Rome for her latest project, Get Smart.ON THE COVER: See what Anne has to say about her personal style!TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer Shadows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: net-a-porter.com Shoes: shopbop.com