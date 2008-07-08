Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2008
1. Anne HathawayHathaway paired a sophisticated sheath by Diane Von Furstenberg with Brian Atwood peep-toes at a promotional event in Rome for her latest project, Get Smart.
ON THE COVER: See what Anne has to say about her personal style!
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer Shadows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:shopbop.com
-
July 8, 2008
2. Leona LewisLeona Lewis
-
July 8, 2008
3. Selma BlairBlair accented her little black dress with Roger Vivier shoes and a clutch and jewelry from Bulgari.
-
July 8, 2008
4. RihannaRihanna added edge to her lacy dress with Giuseppe Zanotti boots.
-
July 8, 2008
5. Jennifer LopezLopez accessorized her patio dress and belt from Fendi with Sam Edelman gladiators.
July 8, 20081 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway paired a sophisticated sheath by Diane Von Furstenberg with Brian Atwood peep-toes at a promotional event in Rome for her latest project, Get Smart.
ON THE COVER: See what Anne has to say about her personal style!
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer Shadows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:shopbop.com
ON THE COVER: See what Anne has to say about her personal style!
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmer Shadows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:shopbop.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM