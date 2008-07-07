Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2008
Kelly Ripa celebrated her Hamptons magazine cover at a party at the Empire hotel Rooftop Lounge in New York. The TV host wore a splashy dress by ADAM Adam Lippes and added patent peep-toes.
Camilla Belle
Amanda Seyfried
Marley Shelton
Heidi Klum
Kelly Ripa
Ripa celebrated her Hamptons magazine cover at a party at the Empire hotel Rooftop Lounge in New York. The TV host wore a splashy dress by ADAM Adam Lippes and added patent peep-toes.
