Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2008
1. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale was comfortably chic for a spa day with her daughter and a friend in Los Angeles. The actress wore a floral maxidress with sandals and shades.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Ultra Thick Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comSandals:target.com
-
July 6, 2008
2. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens
-
July 6, 2008
3. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst
-
July 6, 2008
4. Alicia KeysAlicia Keys
-
July 6, 2008
5. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson
July 6, 20081 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale was comfortably chic for a spa day with her daughter and a friend in Los Angeles. The actress wore a floral maxidress with sandals and shades.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Ultra Thick Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comSandals:target.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Ultra Thick Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comSandals:target.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM