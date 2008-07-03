Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2008
1. Liv TylerTyler made black and white fresh again in a polka-dot Givenchy dress and Roger Vivier sandals. The actress attended the design house's haute couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
-
July 3, 2008
2. Charlize TheronTheron floated down the red carpet in Giuseppe Zanotti flat sandals and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
-
July 3, 2008
3. Jada Pinkett SmithPinkett added sparkle-and color!-with gems from Leticia Linton and a vintage Judith Leiber bag.
-
July 3, 2008
Eva Mendes
-
July 3, 2008
Helen Mirren
