At the London premiere of Kung Fu Panda, Liu was ladylike in a bold Giambattista Valli dress with a floral detail. The actress, who lends her voice to the cartoon movie, completed the ensemble with Courtney Crawford shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Electric Blue Mascara Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: saksfifthavenue.com Sandals: endless.com Clutch: stevemadden.com