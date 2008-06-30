Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2008
1. Lucy LiuAt the London premiere of Kung Fu Panda, Liu was ladylike in a bold Giambattista Valli dress with a floral detail. The actress, who lends her voice to the cartoon movie, completed the ensemble with Courtney Crawford shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch.
June 30, 2008
June 30, 2008
June 30, 2008
June 30, 2008
Lucy Liu
At the London premiere of Kung Fu Panda, Liu was ladylike in a bold Giambattista Valli dress with a floral detail. The actress, who lends her voice to the cartoon movie, completed the ensemble with Courtney Crawford shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch.
