Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2008
1. Becki NewtonThe Ugly Betty star was a standout in Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent at a P.S. Arts benefit held at the Christian Louboutin boutique in Beverly Hills. Newton finished her look with bejeweled sandals and gold bangles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lisakline.comSandals:net-a-porter.comBangles:shopkitson.com
-
June 28, 2008
2. Mary-Kate OlsenMary-Kate Olsen
-
June 28, 2008
3. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
-
June 28, 2008
4. Kyra SedgwickKyra Sedgwick
-
June 28, 2008
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
June 28, 20081 of 5
Becki Newton
The Ugly Betty star was a standout in Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent at a P.S. Arts benefit held at the Christian Louboutin boutique in Beverly Hills. Newton finished her look with bejeweled sandals and gold bangles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lisakline.comSandals:net-a-porter.comBangles:shopkitson.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Braids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lisakline.comSandals:net-a-porter.comBangles:shopkitson.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM