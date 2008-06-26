Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2008
1. Charlize TheronTheron played peekaboo in a strappy Narciso Rodriguez dress at The Late Show with David Letterman. The actress wore the sultry look while promoting her latest film Hancock.
-
June 26, 2008
2. RihannaChopard jewelry complemented the singer's sunny dress.
-
June 26, 2008
3. Jennifer HudsonHudson wore Miu Miu heels the metallic dress.
-
June 26, 2008
4. Alicia KeysAlicia Keys
-
June 26, 2008
5. Jamie-Lynn SiglerJamie-Lynn Sigler
