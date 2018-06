At the Los Angeles Film Festival, Blair played her trump card in RM by Roland Mouret at the premiere of The Poker House. The Hellboy II lead added a B. Romanek clutch, YSL shoes and jewelry from Cartier.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blond Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: revolveclothing.com Shoes: shopbop.com Clutch: target.com