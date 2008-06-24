Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 24, 2008
1. Selma BlairAt the Los Angeles Film Festival, Blair played her trump card in RM by Roland Mouret at the premiere of The Poker House. The Hellboy II lead added a B. Romanek clutch, YSL shoes and jewelry from Cartier.
June 24, 2008
2. Charlize TheronTheron accessorized her sheath dress with Tom Ford sunnies, Neil Lane earrings and shoes and a bag from Marni.
June 24, 2008
3. Anne HathawayHathaway finished her look with Christian Louboutin shoes.
June 24, 2008
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
June 24, 2008
5. Portia de RossiDe Rossi accompanied her Lanvin gown with gems from Neil Lane.
