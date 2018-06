Moore was set for summer in a breezy Max Mara dress, snakeskin wedges and Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad jewelry at an L.A. dinner honoring Max Mara's own Nicola Maramotti.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Swooping Pompadours Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: forever21.com Shoes: macys.com Clutch: piperlime.com