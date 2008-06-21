Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2008
1. Mandy MooreMoore was set for summer in a breezy Max Mara dress, snakeskin wedges and Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad jewelry at an L.A. dinner honoring Max Mara's own Nicola Maramotti.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Swooping Pompadours Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:macys.comClutch:piperlime.com
-
June 21, 2008
2. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
-
June 21, 2008
3. Kate HudsonHudson accompanied her little white dress with strappy sandals from Loeffler Randall.
-
June 21, 2008
4. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley
-
June 21, 2008
5. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
June 21, 20081 of 5
Mandy Moore
Moore was set for summer in a breezy Max Mara dress, snakeskin wedges and Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad jewelry at an L.A. dinner honoring Max Mara's own Nicola Maramotti.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Swooping Pompadours Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:macys.comClutch:piperlime.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Swooping Pompadours Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:macys.comClutch:piperlime.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM