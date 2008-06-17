Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2008
1. RihannaThe trendsetter added spice to a black skirt and tank with hoop earrings and a Fleet Ilya harness belt at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. The singer walked away with two awards including Best International Video for "Don't Stop the Music."
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Clip-On Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tank:revolveclothing.comSkirt:newport-news.comBracelets:ardenb.comEarrings:dillards.comBelt:bloomingdales.com
-
June 17, 2008
2. Kate WalshKate Walsh
-
June 17, 2008
3. Beyonce KnowlesAn all-white get-up allowed B's bright patchwork Dolce & Gabbana tote to get the outfit spotlight.
-
June 17, 2008
4. Kate MossKate Moss
-
June 17, 2008
5. Mary-Louise ParkerParker accessorized with Fred Leighton gems, Rene Caovilla shoes and a Sang A clutch.
June 17, 20081 of 5
Rihanna
The trendsetter added spice to a black skirt and tank with hoop earrings and a Fleet Ilya harness belt at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. The singer walked away with two awards including Best International Video for "Don't Stop the Music."
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Clip-On Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tank:revolveclothing.comSkirt:newport-news.comBracelets:ardenb.comEarrings:dillards.comBelt:bloomingdales.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Clip-On Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tank:revolveclothing.comSkirt:newport-news.comBracelets:ardenb.comEarrings:dillards.comBelt:bloomingdales.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM