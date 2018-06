Conrad donned an eye-catching red dress with a flower detail and mary janes to meet a friend at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. The reality TV star wore a signature Chanel quilted bag with the summery look.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Natural Brow Lift Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: fredflare.com Cardigan: redoute.com Shoes: net-a-porter.com Bag: target.com